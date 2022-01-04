ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy begins Christmas tree pickup, recycling for residents

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rL1T_0dcSTy9p00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Department of Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees during weekly curbside collection starting this week. The trees will be recycled into mulch and break down over time.

Recycling your Christmas tree keeps them out of landfills. Only real trees can be recycled. Artificial ones will not be picked up.

Pittsfield announces Christmas tree pickup schedule

To make sure your tree can be recycled:

  • Take all ornaments, lights and decorations off and remove the tree stand
  • Place the tree next to your recycling and garbage on you normal collection day
  • City sanitation crews will pickup the tree

Residents can still drop-off their old holiday lights for the city’s recycling program through January 15.

Removing trees from the home soon after Christmas could prevent fires

Christmas tree collection will continue through January 31. For more information, you can contact the Department of Public Works dispatcher at (518) 270-4579.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

North Country deer jackers ID’d by discarded sandwich

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sub sandwich resulted in illegal deer charges in St. Lawrence County in November. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement (DEC), it started when an environmental conservation police officer received a report of a possible deer jacking—illegal hunting at night. The report came in on Nov. […]
EDWARDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police, ranger free trucks mired in state forest

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, a forest ranger worked with state police to free two pickup trucks that got stuck in the mud on a snowmobile trail on state land in Schenectady County. Ultimately, the trail was damaged. The off-road law enforcement detail took place at Featherstonhaugh State Forest. The Department of Environmental Conservation’s […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Recycled Material#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the ‘Clark Griswold of Troy’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since 1987, Ed Costa has been decorating three homes on Pawling Avenue in Troy for the holidays. Called the “Clark Griswold of Troy” for the impressive light display, he unexpectedly passed away last week. For more than 30 years, Costa has been sharing the joy of his favorite holiday with people […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Guilderland: COVID test kits to be given out by registration only

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Guilderland received a shipment of at-home COVID tests from Albany County Executive Dan Mccoy Thursday for distribution to town residents. Due to current high demand for at-home test kits, the town is using an online registration system for residents to reserve one box (two test kits) per household. […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NEWS10 ABC

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Restaurants talk permanent alcohol-to-go

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Through the pandemic until June 2021, restaurants were allowed to serve alcohol-to-go to help bring in revenue. During Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, she mentioned the possibility of bringing back alcohol to go permanently. Nick Ford, the operating partner for Limp Lizard in Syracuse, said they found it […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1 new death, 1,010 new positive cases in Albany County COVID update

As of Wednesday, January 5, 79.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy