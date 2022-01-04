Troy begins Christmas tree pickup, recycling for residents
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Department of Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees during weekly curbside collection starting this week. The trees will be recycled into mulch and break down over time.
Recycling your Christmas tree keeps them out of landfills. Only real trees can be recycled. Artificial ones will not be picked up.Pittsfield announces Christmas tree pickup schedule
To make sure your tree can be recycled:
- Take all ornaments, lights and decorations off and remove the tree stand
- Place the tree next to your recycling and garbage on you normal collection day
- City sanitation crews will pickup the tree
Residents can still drop-off their old holiday lights for the city’s recycling program through January 15.Removing trees from the home soon after Christmas could prevent fires
