Powerball lottery: No winner for Monday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $570 million

There was no grand prize winner in Monday’s Powerball lottery jackpot, setting up a $575 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value, which has rolled over each drawing since the first week of October, will be worth $409.3 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 02-13-32-33-48 and the Powerball was 22. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was 2.

The next drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.

The odds of a single ticket winning in Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

