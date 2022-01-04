Troy Aikman Is Done With The Miller Lites, Unveils New Organic Beer, “EIGHT”

Troy Aikman will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to play the game of football, and he has three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys to prove that.

On the field, the dude was known for his killer hard work and leadership, and now he’s trying out a product that perfectly fits his personality…

And that’s a brand new beer.

Let me introduce you to EIGHT (his former number), Aikman’s brand new line of beer that features organic grains, antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap filters, and no sugars, along with only 90 calories and 2.6g of carbs, according to Business Wire.

Aikman weighed in on the new beer:

“EIGHT is for the drinker who consistently puts in the hard work. These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put into our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually non-existent.

Taking the time to reflect and celebrate is critical when you’re constantly pushing yourself in pursuit of your goals. I hope EIGHT helps people connect with others after a day of doing things right.”

The former QB and current broadcaster partnered with Oregon State University’s Food Science and Technology Department to create the light beer.

“I’ve learned that I’m a better father, friend, and athlete when I am eating and drinking well. I know a lot of people feel the same way. Being ‘healthy’ is a balance between physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

I use physical exercise to reduce my stress and support my longevity, and practice good nutrition and clean eating to maintain my lifestyle. When it comes to grabbing a beer though, I found that my options were limited. If EIGHT hits the market and offers drinkers an option they don’t need to make excuses to enjoy, that will be a huge win.”

Tom Shellhammer, one of the ones who led R&D at Oregon State during the efforts to create the beer, also weighed in on the new lager:

“Our team at Oregon State strives to be at the cutting edge of food science research, with a particular emphasis on using better ingredients to positively impact the quality of beer.

The formulation of EIGHT required a lot of time, trial and error, and hard work, but we are tremendously proud of the end result.”

EIGHT will drop in bars, restaurants, and other premise-accounts in Texas in February, and will hit retail locations across the state in March in six-packs, 12-packs, and 19.2 oz. single serve cans.

Boy, the times have changed for ol’ Troy.

It feels like a distant memory when my guy was pounding domestic beers and doing Miller Lite commercials.