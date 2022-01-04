The North Carolina A&T women’s basketball program and the North Carolina Central men’s basketball program are both on pause due to COVID-19.

North Carolina A&T announced on Monday that its game against Campbell — scheduled for Tuesday night at Campbell — would be postponed. A Campbell release cited a COVID-19 issue with the NCAT program on Monday night, which A&T did in a release on Tuesday morning.



A&T is scheduled to play again on Saturday against Presbyterian at Corbett Sports Arena. The A&T women have been dealing with COVID-19 to some extent since at least last week when its three-leading scorers were out. All three players missed the Big South opener last week as A&T saw its 11-game home winning streak smashed in a 76-45 loss to Longwood. It also lost the next game against Hampton 85-71.

The NCCU men’s basketball contest on Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Mid-Atlantic Christian, as well as men’s and women’s basketball MEAC doubleheaders against Morgan State (Jan. 8) and Coppin State (Jan. 10), have been postponed. Rescheduled dates are to be determined, per NCCU officials.

The NCCU women’s basketball home game against Norfolk State, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.

The post North Carolina A&T women, NCCU men dealing with COVID protocols appeared first on HBCU Gameday .