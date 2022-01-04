ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Carolina A&T women, NCCU men dealing with COVID protocols

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlQ4l_0dcSTYP300

The North Carolina A&T women’s basketball program and the North Carolina Central men’s basketball program are both on pause due to COVID-19.

North Carolina A&T announced on Monday that its game against Campbell — scheduled for Tuesday night at Campbell — would be postponed. A Campbell release cited a COVID-19 issue with the NCAT program on Monday night, which A&T did in a release on Tuesday morning.

A&T is scheduled to play again on Saturday against Presbyterian at Corbett Sports Arena. The A&T women have been dealing with COVID-19 to some extent since at least last week when its three-leading scorers were out. All three players missed the Big South opener last week as A&T saw its 11-game home winning streak smashed in a 76-45 loss to Longwood. It also lost the next game against Hampton 85-71.

The NCCU men’s basketball contest on Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Mid-Atlantic Christian, as well as men’s and women’s basketball MEAC doubleheaders against Morgan State (Jan. 8) and Coppin State (Jan. 10), have been postponed. Rescheduled dates are to be determined, per NCCU officials.

The NCCU women’s basketball home game against Norfolk State, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.

The post North Carolina A&T women, NCCU men dealing with COVID protocols appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina A T#Basketball#Covid#Nccu#Campbell#Ncat#Mid Atlantic Christian#Morgan State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

SWAC basketball springs into the new year

Alabama A&M forward Jalen Johnaon has tallied 16 and 25 points in two wins for the Bulldogs this week, the early leaders in the SWAC men's hoops race. A&M is on the road at Alcorn State Saturday and Jackson State Monday. Check out all the latest SWAC hoops news here. The post SWAC basketball springs into the new year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy