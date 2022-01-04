ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota agency head resigns amid scrutiny of Gov. Noem

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229NZt_0dcSTXWK00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to his arrival and as it was evaluating her daughter’s real estate appraiser license in 2020.

Scott Amundson took over as head of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program last summer. He says he resigned but declined to publicly comment on his reasons for doing so.

Amundson replaced the longtime director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, after she was pressured to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary.

The episode has drawn criticism from government ethics experts.

Amundson had no role at the agency during the time that a legislative committee has focused on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota doles out $8.4M in state worker bonuses in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota spent $8.4 million this year on bonuses for some state workers, a record sum that was more than double paid out in 2020. A little more than a third of the nearly 9,300 state employees received the bonuses, including several from Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. The bulk of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Drew Wrigley announces bid for North Dakota attorney general

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley has launched a bid for North Dakota attorney general. The Republican said Thursday that he aims to fill the seat held by Wayne Stenehjem, who will not seek reelection next year. The 56-year-old Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001-09, and again from 2019-21. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota judge rules DAPL documents are public

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that thousands of documents related to security during the construction in North Dakota of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline are public and subject to the state’s open records law. The ruling by South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland is a victory for The Intercept news […]
BISMARCK, ND
q957.com

Gov. Noem says S.D.’s finances are on ‘solid ground’

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota is ending the year on solid financial ground. The state will end the year with more than $307 million in its budget reserves. It has maintained its Triple-A bond rating and has one of the strongest state employee retirement...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Medtronic and South Dakota settle Medicaid case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and Medtronic have reached a settlement agreement to resolve the state’s share of alleged Medicaid damages. The Medicaid damages arise from the same conduct resolved in Medtronic’s October 2020 federal. settlement with the DOJ. Medtronic will pay $400,000 to South Dakota....
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Fox News

Gov. Noem demands Biden rescind federal COVID mandates

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
drgnews.com

State agencies create updated South Dakota Truck Info website

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation, Public Safety and Revenue have done a major update to the SDTruckInfo website. The website is a central location for trucking information such as:. a searchable electronic copy of the completely updated 2022 South Dakota Commercial and Agricultural Vehicle Handbook;. commercial Driver Licensing;. special...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
drgnews.com

UPDATE: South Dakota Appraisal Certification Program head resigns, despite having no connection to program during time when Gov. Noem’s daughter sought certification

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to his arrival and as it evaluating her daughter’s real estate appraiser license in 2020. Scott Amundson took over as head of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program last summer. He says he resigned but declined to publicly comment on his reasons for doing so. Amundson replaced the longtime director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, after she was pressured to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary. The episode has drawn criticism from government ethics experts. Amundson had no role at the agency during the time that a legislative committee has focused on.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

South Dakota lawmakers approve protocols for Gov. Kristi Noem's telemedicine abortion ban

Pregnant people in South Dakota seeking medical abortions will no longer be able to take the abortion pill at home. On Thursday, six lawmakers on the legislature's interim rules review committee approved rules, brought forth by the Department of Health, to restrict the prescription of abortion-inducing chemicals to occur only at a licensed abortion facility. The change is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Sports
ktwb.com

South Dakota unemployment down

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) –South Dakota’s unemployment rate decreased 0.1% to 2.7% from October to November 2021. The labor force decreased over the month by 200 workers to 471,000 workers. The level of unemployed decreased by 3.8% to 12,800 persons unemployed. South Dakota’s November 2021 labor force increased compared...
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Army National Guard deploys to Cuba

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company was honored in a deployment ceremony on January 5 prior to their deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. They’re risen to more local service over the past two years, travelling across the state to provide...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy