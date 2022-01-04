ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mudi, Russian Toy Latest Breeds to Be Added to American Kennel Club's Purebred Lineup

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The designation allows dogs from the breeds to compete for best in show at a variety of U.S. dog shows, such as the Westminster Kennel Club...

