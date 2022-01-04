ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Almost 100 Kids Hospitalized in Michigan With COVID, Breaking Previous Pandemic Mark

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Only about 31 percent of children ages 5 to 19 in Michigan are fully vaccinated against the...

Lynn Blankenship
4d ago

Every Child is getting listed as COVID.......even if they are there for a Fractured Leg !!!! This is all Propaganda to get parents to vaccinate their children with the EXPERIMENTAL INJECTION 💉

