In the genes: West Henderson's Galloway headed to his father's alma mater to play football

For Henderson County Sheriff's Lieutenant Scott Galloway, Brevard College will always be near and dear to his heart, and on Dec. 16, he officially welcomed a newcomer to the Tornado family — his son, Tye.

Scott Galloway, a 1997 West Henderson High graduate, was a multi-sport star during his high school days and ended up signing with Brevard College to play baseball in 1997. Just a year later, he was a part of one of the best teams in the college's history, as the Tornados played in the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Now, more than two decades later, he's getting to see his son pursue his college dreams at his alma mater, but in a different sport. On Dec. 16 in West Henderson High School's media center, senior lineman Tye Galloway made his college plans official, as he signed to play football at Brevard College. There to witness the signing were his mother, Miranda, and his father, Scott.

"The feeling of seeing Tye going on to chase his dreams and become part of the Tornado family makes me very proud and excited for Tye," Scott Galloway said. "Brevard has a great atmosphere that will help Tye grow as a athlete and adult. Brevard has grown a lot since my time there (1997-1999) and will continue to grow. Knowing what Brevard has to offer and the standard that the school and coaches expects from their athletes and students makes his decision all worth it in my book."

Tye Galloway, a Falcon senior lineman, was a Times-News All-Area selection this season after finishing his final year at West with 56 tackles and a quarterback sack. He averaged six tackles per game and also earned a spot on the Mountain 7 All-Conference Team.

Tye Galloway said being able to attend the same college as his father was a "blessing in disguise."

"He has showed me around the campus and described to me what the environment was like when he went there," he said. "I’m sure it’s changed but just having those ideas is really nice."

Scott Galloway said he's proud of the way his son set college goals and achieved them.

"Tye made a decision and set a goal to go play college football, and since the day he made that decision he has never looked back. He has put in the work day in and day out on the field and off the field," he said.

Scott Galloway said he thought about his recruitment process during his high school days and gave his son some sound advice.

"I advised him to go on a visit and if football ended tomorrow then could he see himself going to school there just for academics. When Tye went on his visits with Brevard College the coaching staff was outstanding. They welcomed all the recruits and were 100 percent transparent on what they expected from the players as teammates and what they expected from the players as young men. They were big on character and doing the right thing when nobody is looking. After the visit Tye had no hesitation in picking Brevard College," Scott Galloway said.

Tye Galloway is now drawing his high school days to a close. He was part of a class that had to deal with two years of playing sports and going to school during the coronavirus pandemic. It was challenging and difficult, he said, but he said he will always cherish the memories.

"Playing at West has been the best experience of my life. It really made me find my passion for football and my love for it," he said. "I found a close friendship with many of the players that are like brothers to me now. I also like to believe that I developed a close relationship with the coaches that helped guide me to where I'm at now."