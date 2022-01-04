ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinings, GA

Your Next Home Could Be In… Vinings

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EI7V_0dcSTPSW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TZEF_0dcSTPSW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VO4nc_0dcSTPSW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqHll_0dcSTPSW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isV57_0dcSTPSW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159YkF_0dcSTPSW00

Where is it?
Just across the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County and adjacent to Buckhead. It’s a 20-minute drive from Downtown.

What’s the history?
The town was originally called Crossroads and then Paces after ferry operator Hardy Pace, who ran his boats back and forth across the Chattahoochee. In the 1840s, the Atlantic and Western Railroad installed track to connect Atlanta to Chattanooga and one of its assistant engineers, William H. Vining, led the team laying track and building a critical bridge. The depot was named Vining’s Station in his honor, and it stuck.

What about leisure, shopping, and dining?
Along with its prime location along the river for fishing, picnicking, and exploring, the popular Silver Comet Trail passes Vinings for your hiking, walking, and biking pleasure. Busy Cumberland Mall is adjacent to Vinings and there’s also Vinings Jubilee has shops like Banana Republic, Talbots, Loft, and Fab’rik and plenty of restaurants to choose from like Another Broken Egg, Mellow Mushroom, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, and Café at Pharr. Big concerts and shows are regularly staged at Cobb Energy Centre.

How much are homes?
Anywhere from $250,000 for a condo or townhome to well over $3 million for a single-family home.

The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Vinings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown

The former headquarters of the North Georgia Methodist Conference at 159 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Downtown has been transformed into the newly opened Revival Lofts. Braden Fellman Group, Choate + Hertlein Architects, and Beacon Construction are the team behind the project. The office and 12-sided octagonal chapel were originally completed in 1967, but sat abandoned […] The post Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Start Spec office program part of reimagined Piedmont Center

The Ardent Companies has announced Start Spec, a speculative office program at Piedmont Center, the two million-square-foot, Class-A campus that spans 14 buildings in Buckhead. Interested companies will be able to choose from several flexible, creative offices paces, ranging from 2,200 to more than 7,000 square feet at the site located at 3525 Piedmont Road. […] The post Start Spec office program part of reimagined Piedmont Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million

A 35-acre apartment complex in Sandy Springs has sold for $132.6 million. Atlanta-based Clark Ventures announced Wednesday that it sold Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit community on Roswell Road just north of Abernathy Road. San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group bought the property. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the deal that closed Dec. 22 was […] The post Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs’ MLK event to be held virtually

The city of Sandy Springs has switched its annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a virtual video presentation. The city had planned a family-friendly event at City Springs featuring interactive art projects and a film to celebrate the teachings of Dr. King. But due to rising COVID-19 cases, Sandy Springs officials said […] The post Sandy Springs’ MLK event to be held virtually appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinings, GA
Cobb County, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Cobb County, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity

Brookhaven’s new City Centre is expected to prioritize walkability, connectivity, and outdoor spaces, according to a presentation at a Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.  During a Jan. 5 work session, the Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bob Hughes, who works with the architectural firm HGOR. According to Hughes, the City Centre will be […] The post Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Police captain: Atlanta’s Zone 2 saw decrease in crime last year

The new captain for Atlanta Police Zone 2 told residents crime was down last year, a different picture than the narrative painted by Buckhead City proponents. “It’s unofficial right now, but it looks like we’re going to win the crime reduction award,” Zone 2 Capt. Jason Smith told members of Neighborhood Planning Unit-B during a […] The post Police captain: Atlanta’s Zone 2 saw decrease in crime last year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee

Chris Burnett served in his last meeting on Sandy Springs City Council on Dec. 21, but Mayor Rusty Paul already has called on him to serve the city as its representative on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for TSPLOST 2022-2027. The position requires someone with a financial background and knowledge of the program to […] The post Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton Schools providing meals as local nonprofits fill in gaps at Lake Forest Elementary

Fulton County Schools students can get free meal kits during remote learning starting Jan. 6, so Solidarity Sandy Springs and a partner are asking for help supplying snacks to local students before then. FCS announced parents must pre-order meal kits via the Nutrition website by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Only enrolled students are […] The post Fulton Schools providing meals as local nonprofits fill in gaps at Lake Forest Elementary appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home#Vining S Station#Vinings Jubilee#Mellow Mushroom#Stockyard Burgers Bones
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta

Georgia Tech alumni Andre Dickens took the oath of office at his alma mater on Monday afternoon becoming the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. During the afternoon inauguration ceremony at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta City Council President, Atlanta City Council members and Atlanta Municipal Court Judges also took their oaths of office. New City Council […] The post Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Worth Knowing: Finding an old Army buddy for old time’s sake

Have you ever wondered why midnight on New Year’s Eve is always marked by the same old Scottish song about remembering old friends, especially those we have forgotten? Eventually, we all long to see someone from our past, often someone who left their mark while just passing through. Perhaps that universal longing is what makes […] The post Worth Knowing: Finding an old Army buddy for old time’s sake appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Savannah walking tour explores medical history of Georgia’s oldest city

Matt Schafer’s pandemic passion project is a bit different than most people’s. When he’s not on shift as a cardiac catheterization laboratory nurse in Savannah, there’s a good chance he’s brushing up on the city’s medical history — not just to satisfy his own curiosity, but that of anyone with a ticket for Savannah Medical History […] The post Savannah walking tour explores medical history of Georgia’s oldest city appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend

Every four years, the first Monday of January marks the beginning of a new term for Atlanta’s mayor and city council. But, the festivities begin tomorrow for Andre Dickens, and you can plan your New Year’s weekend by going to MovingATLForward.com to register for all the inaugural events.  Rough Draft caught up with Inaugural Co-Chair W. Imari […] The post Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Hiking
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Alan Goodman, Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Alan Goodman, President & CEO, Brookhaven Chamber of […] The post 2022 Predictions: Alan Goodman, Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: A new day for the arts in Atlanta

When Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms informed Atlanta and the country in May of last year that she would not seek reelection, the race to hold the City of Atlanta’s highest elected office began. In the following months, fourteen candidates would toss the proverbial hat into the ring. Ultimately, two candidates, Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, […] The post Inside the Arts: A new day for the arts in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Stephanie Freeman, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Stephanie Freeman, President and CEO, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber […] The post 2022 Predictions: Stephanie Freeman, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

No Slowing Down: Intown housing market expected to stay robust in 2022

No matter who you talk to in Atlanta real estate, they’re looking forward to a strong 2022 – and with good reason. The BeltLine and Westside Park are attracting homebuyers, the city is drawing new industry, and housing remains comparably affordable. “All current signs point to 2022 being another good year for real estate in […] The post No Slowing Down: Intown housing market expected to stay robust in 2022 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Denise Starling, Executive Director, Livable Buckhead Some years […] The post 2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Jim Durrett, Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead CID

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Jim Durrett, President of Buckhead Coalition, Executive Director […] The post 2022 Predictions: Jim Durrett, Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead CID appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Intown’s Top 10 stories of 2021

We rounded up the top 10 headlines of 2021 posted on Atlanta Intown’s website. Not surprisingly, the list is heavy on COVID, politics, and crime reflecting a tumultuous year as the pandemic drags on. We’re hoping for a few more positive headlines in 2022. 1. COVID cases shutter restaurants, closes CNN offices, postpones Hawks game […] The post Intown’s Top 10 stories of 2021 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Ann Hanlon, Perimeter CID

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Ann Hanlon, Executive Director, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts […] The post 2022 Predictions: Ann Hanlon, Perimeter CID appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
977
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy