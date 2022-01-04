Your Next Home Could Be In… Vinings













Where is it?

Just across the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County and adjacent to Buckhead. It’s a 20-minute drive from Downtown.

What’s the history?

The town was originally called Crossroads and then Paces after ferry operator Hardy Pace, who ran his boats back and forth across the Chattahoochee. In the 1840s, the Atlantic and Western Railroad installed track to connect Atlanta to Chattanooga and one of its assistant engineers, William H. Vining, led the team laying track and building a critical bridge. The depot was named Vining’s Station in his honor, and it stuck.

What about leisure, shopping, and dining?

Along with its prime location along the river for fishing, picnicking, and exploring, the popular Silver Comet Trail passes Vinings for your hiking, walking, and biking pleasure. Busy Cumberland Mall is adjacent to Vinings and there’s also Vinings Jubilee has shops like Banana Republic, Talbots, Loft, and Fab’rik and plenty of restaurants to choose from like Another Broken Egg, Mellow Mushroom, Stockyard Burgers & Bones, and Café at Pharr. Big concerts and shows are regularly staged at Cobb Energy Centre.

How much are homes?

Anywhere from $250,000 for a condo or townhome to well over $3 million for a single-family home.

