Leidos Joins 23XI Racing as Primary Partner in 2022

Phil Holmer, a longtime employee of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Racing Division, passed away on Wednesday at age 78. “Phil managed our NASCAR program for the most formative years of Goodyear’s racing program,” said Stu Grant, Goodyear’s general manager of global race tires. “He scheduled production and managed the inventory on a yellow legal pad, and never missed a thing. An excel spreadsheet and a computer couldn’t have done any better! And he was part of the incredible growth of the sport until he retired just over a decade ago. He was a great ambassador for our company, and was never seen at the race track without his familiar blue Goodyear cap. When asked by a member of the racing media about the cap, he replied, ‘I’ll never wear another cap.’ He never lost that focus -- he was proud of Goodyear and proud to represent the company he worked for.”

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO