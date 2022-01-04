ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mars Images China Has Taken So Far as Orbiter Snaps Selfie Above the Red Planet

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft catches images of itself orbiting Mars, we look back at the best images taken by the craft and its Zhurong rover since its launch in July...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars 2020#Selfies#The Red Planet#Cnsa#Wi Fi#Martian#Utopia Planitia#Data
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
SlashGear

NASA left a camera off the Webb Space Telescope: Here’s why

After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been caused by starquakes.
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Out-of-Control Russian Rocket Crashes into Pacific Minutes Before U.S. Impact

An out-of-control Russian rocket tumbled back to Earth yesterday, crashing into the Pacific Ocean just minutes before a possible impact could have occured in Mexico, the United States, or Canada. The Persei upper stage rocket, which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1:08 pm PT , according to the 18th Space Control Squadron from U.S. Space Force. From there, the rocket, or what was left of it after burning and breaking-up in the atmosphere from re-entry, would have crashed into open water of the Pacific Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb, nine, watches James Webb telescope blast into space

It will take the James Webb telescope just 30 days to reach the sun’s orbit, but for one little boy it will be the journey of a lifetime.Barry and Sarah Webb met while studying physics at Nottingham Trent University So it was only natural for the pair to turn to their scientific backgrounds when trying to think of a name for their first child.The pair began discussing potential names around the same time the James Webb Space Telescope narrowly escaped being cancelled in 2011.“We were aware of the space telescope from way back when it was originally due to launch...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mysterious ‘moon hut’ spotted by Chinese rover revealed to be a rabbit-shaped rock

The mysterious “moon hut” spotted by China’s lunar Yutu 2 rover on the moon’s far side is actually a small rabbit-shaped rock.In December, an image of the object appearing as a cube-shaped blur on the horizon was captured by the rover and went viral on social media after it was released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).After the object seemed unusually symmetrical and with a flat top, researchers with CNSA’s outreach program Our Space joked it might be an alien hut.Scientists assessing the image said they believed the object could most likely be a piece of debris from a...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Chinese Rover Reaches Mysterious Moon Cube: It's a Rock

Last month, China’s Yutu-2 rover made a discovery on the far side of the Moon that captured the world’s imagination: a hazy cube-like object in the distance, which China National Space Administration-affiliated outreach blog Our Space playfully described as a “mystery hut.”. It was supposed to take...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
717K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy