Mars Images China Has Taken So Far as Orbiter Snaps Selfie Above the Red Planet

An out-of-control Russian rocket tumbled back to Earth yesterday, crashing into the Pacific Ocean just minutes before a possible impact could have occured in Mexico, the United States, or Canada. The Persei upper stage rocket, which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1:08 pm PT , according to the 18th Space Control Squadron from U.S. Space Force. From there, the rocket, or what was left of it after burning and breaking-up in the atmosphere from re-entry, would have crashed into open water of the Pacific Ocean.
