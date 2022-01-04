How You Can Have The Ultimate Katy Perry 'PLAY' Weekend In Las Vegas

Katy Perry has been "Waking Up In Vegas" lately as her new "PLAY" Las Vegas Residency has officially kicked off! And just when you thought the season of giving was over, iHeartRadio is sending one of Katy's biggest fans to to the show VIP-style where they will enjoy the most Vegas weekend ever.

In a new contest, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Las Vegas to see Katy Perry's "PLAY" Residency at Resorts World with front orchestra tickets, where they will also dance the night away in two pairs of shoes from the Katy Perry collection. The fans will also come face to face with Katy herself during a backstage Meet and Greet and photo op with the pop star, in addition to a pre-show toast with the "California Gurls" singer in the VIP Meet and Greet Lounge. Then, party the rest of the night away with complimentary VIP entry to Zouk Nightclub after the show. During the weekend, the winner and their bestie will also receive "Fountain of Youth" day passes to Awana Spa & Wellness at Resorts World Las Vegas, where they'll be staying.

To enter, listen to iHeartRadio and text when you hear the nationwide keyword to 200200.

Katy Perry's "PLAY" Residency kicked off at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29th, and will run throughout 6 dates in January 2022, and resume in March with eight more show dates throughout the month. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America , she explained of the show, "A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is, like, three times the size of me."

The star's Vegas Residency is full of fan favorite songs, including "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "I Kissed A Girl," "E.T.," "Daisies" and more, and of course, "Waking Up In Vegas."

Check out Katy's "PLAY" Residency set list below.