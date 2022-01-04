ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri legislature set to convene with packed agenda — and continued GOP infighting

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol at noon on Wednesday faced with a lengthy to-do list and still simmering dysfunction.

And while most legislative sessions ease slowly into gear, that won’t be the case in 2022.

Or rather, it can’t be the case.

Lawmakers face fast-approaching deadlines to pass a supplemental budget and work out new Congressional districts for the next decade.

There’s no shortage of other high-priority issues sure to command attention — from abortion to education to public safety. And with an election on the horizon, dozens of lawmakers are either actively jockeying for higher office or openly considering it.

Hovering over the packed agenda and brimming electoral ambition is a seemingly widening divide among Senate Republicans that has bedeviled the majority party for the better part of the last year and essentially split the chamber into three factions.

All of this will play out while COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state and hospitals warn they could become overwhelmed by the latest wave caused by the omicron variant .

At noon Wednesday, the Missouri General Assembly will begin a five-month sprint to adjournment at 6 p.m. on May 13.

Senate factions

A few stragglers collect their papers in the Missouri Senate after the body adjourned in May four hours ahead of the constitutional deadline (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

Potential legislative landmines that could derail the 2022 session are not in short supply. But the thing most likely to cause gridlock is the continued split among Senate Republicans.

The members of the Senate’s conservative caucus quarreled with the chamber’s GOP leadership throughout 2021, culminating when the bad blood upended the session over legislation extending Medicaid provider taxes vital to funding the state’s share of the program.

The fissures grew during a special session called to focus on the provider tax issue, and re-emerged last month when the conservative caucus was excluded from a meeting in Jefferson City of GOP senators.

Passing a bill in the Senate requires 18 votes, and by the end of the 2021 session, the partisan split in the Senate was 17 Republicans generally aligned with the leadership, seven in the conservative caucus and 10 Democrats.

The split creates a situation where Democrats can serve as kingmaker, siding with one faction or another to pass — or kill — legislation.

Redistricting

COVID-related delays in the census, coupled with Gov. Mike Parson’s refusal to call the legislature into special session in the fall, means lawmakers need to work quickly to draw eight Congressional districts and get them to the governor’s desk.

But the factional divide within the Senate is already creating headaches for those hoping for a quick redistricting process.

GOP leaders rolled out a proposed map that solidified Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City based district and leaving the partisan breakdown of the map unchanged: Six Republicans and two Democrats.

Members of the Senate Conservative Caucus immediately ridiculed the proposal, arguing that it leaves Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s suburban St. Louis seat vulnerable in years to come.

They want a map that target’s Cleaver’s seat, solidifies Wagner’s and gives the GOP seven winnable districts — leaving only Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in St. Louis city.

“Republicans should stop appeasing Democrats and adopt a 7-1 map to ensure Missouri is doing it’s part to stop Joe Biden’s dangerous agenda in 2022,” tweeted Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring.

But a combination of timing, reluctance among GOP leaders and the Republican House majority shrinking thanks to resignations makes a 7-1 map a long shot.

Republicans should stop appeasing Democrats and adopt a 7-1 map to ensure Missouri is doing it’s part to stop Joe Biden’s dangerous agenda in 2022.

– Sen. Bill Eigel

As St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum has repeatedly pointed out , in order for the map to go into effect before the Aug. 2 primary, lawmakers have to enact an emergency clause. That requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

The GOP majority in the House will fall below that threshold this session, after several members resigned to take appointments in Parson’s administration, one member was expelled and another passed away.

In the Senate, if the seven conservative caucus members oppose a map, Republicans will need Democrats to get them over the two-thirds threshold.

Unless Parson calls a special session to run concurrently with the regular session, an emergency clause would be required or the maps won’t go into effect until Aug. 28.

Budget

Parson wants to tap Missouri’s enormous budget surplus to provide immediate raises to state employees and enact a new $15 an hour minimum pay for all state jobs. And he hopes to have the plan — and the funding — in place by Feb. 1.

That would require a lightning fast turnaround by legislative appropriations committees.

On top of that, Missouri could lose $2 billion in federal education funding unless a supplemental budget is passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor before March 24.

And the issue of funding Medicaid expansion, which has been contentious in the legislature for years, will once again emerge. Lawmakers will be forced to reckon with expanded eligibility for the program that they didn’t allocate funding for last session.

Some Republicans are already vowing to take another swing at rolling back Medicaid expansion .

COVID-19

Voters lined up outside the Boone County Government Center to cast absentee ballots in November 2020 (photo by Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

A host of bills have already been pre-filed targeting vaccine requirements, public health mitigation efforts and safety-net programs inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers targeted local public health orders with legislation last year that limited how long an order can be in place and requiring they be periodically re-approved by local governing bodies, such as a county commission, city council or elected board.

The new law has been used by Attorney General Eric Schmitt to challenge local mask mandates, especially in public schools.

This year, lawmakers appear ready to go even further.

One bill would mandate that natural immunity be considered equivalent to vaccine-induced immunity when implementing a vaccine policy. Another would make an employer liable for any injury that arises from a vaccine requirement.

Republican Rep. Chris Brown of Kansas City is sponsoring legislation that would prohibit any court from imposing or enforcing a moratorium on eviction proceedings unless specifically authorized by state law.

Eviction moratoriums were put into place in certain jurisdictions in response to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Education

After scoring an historic victory last session by enacting a tax credit program to fund scholarships to go toward costs such as private school tuition , school choice advocates are hopeful to build on their success in 2022.

More than 90 bills have been pre-filed in the House related to K-12 schools. They include numerous pieces of legislation aimed at banning certain race-related curriculum, expanding charter schools and recalling local school board members.

There are also so-called “Parents Bill of Rights” bills that would require schools to allow parents to fully review the curricula, books and other educational materials — and would allow the attorney general to sue school districts found in violation.

Abortion

Republican lawmakers are once again hoping to bar Planned Parenthood or any of its affiliates from participation in the state’s Medicaid program — or from receiving public benefits more broadly.

There are also numerous bills enacting new restrictions on abortion. The one garnering the most attention, sponsored by Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, would mirror a Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue doctors or anyone who facilitates an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

Other bills would require women undergo an ultrasound prior to an abortion, raise the criminal penalty for an abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy and establish a “Day of Tears” in Missouri to commemorate “all those lost to abortion.”

Elections

A litany of election-related bills have been pre-filed so far for the 2022 session.

One bill would prohibit election authorities from sending unsolicited absentee ballot request forms to voters. Others would require voters to produce a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot and allow the secretary of state to inspect the voter rolls of any election authority.

Republican Rep. Ann Kelley of Lamar is sponsoring legislation that would establish an “election integrity committee” to conduct post-election audits .

Lawmakers are also renewing their efforts to make it harder to change state law or the constitution through the initiative petition process.

The post Missouri legislature set to convene with packed agenda — and continued GOP infighting appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display

At the west end of the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, the state House opened the annual legislative session in the traditional way, with routine business and a quick adjournment. At the east end, in the state Senate, bitter divisions exposed last year resurfaced, as members of the conservative caucus aired their grievances and Democrats brooded […] The post Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri

The night before the anniversary of a mob incited by false claims of a stolen election storming the U.S. Capitol, one of the main peddlers of the so-called “big lie” is scheduled to be in Missouri.  Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, sent out invitations late last month for a dinner in Jefferson City with Douglas Frank, […] The post A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

A 2022 wish list for Missouri politicos | Opinion

In most jobs, most of the time, you determine your own destiny. If you’re a salesman who wants to sell more copiers the next year, you make a plan to develop more leads, make more calls every morning, get more sits and refine your pitch to close more effectively. If you’re a software engineer who […] The post A 2022 wish list for Missouri politicos | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Florida Phoenix

Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When Florida lawmakers and thousands of state employees, lobbyists and visitors convene next week for a two-month legislative session, more than bills, budgets and gossip will be passed. COVID-19 and its newest, highly transmissible omicron variant may prove to be a key influencer in the state Capitol complex, which will be open to all with […] The post Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Legislative Session Opens With Drama

(Jefferson City) The first day of the Missouri Legislature’s new session is in the books and drama seems to be the theme. In the State Senate, Republican in-fighting has divided the caucus for the past couple of years. Senate President Dave Schatz of Sullivan shared an opening message with the whole chamber, hoping for peace.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrats Call for Reinstatement of State of Emergency Order in Missouri

(Missourinet) Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson’s decision not to extend Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement,”Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis.” The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there’s no need to continue the state of emergency “thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals.”
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program

After the issue ground legislative work to a halt last year, Missouri Republican lawmakers plan to renew their efforts to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving taxpayer dollars when they return to the state Capitol this week. More than half a dozen bills have been filed so far that aim to strip abortion providers or their […] The post GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

