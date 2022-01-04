ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadiq Khan plans pilot to ‘decriminalise’ minor cannabis offences in London

By Jessica Elgot Chief political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Sadiq Khan’s office said the trial, if approved by City Hall, would be limited to three of London’s boroughs.

Downing Street has expressed concern over moves to end the prosecution of young people caught with cannabis in some London boroughs, under a pilot scheme being developed by Sadiq Khan.

The mayor of London is understood to be developing a plan based on a successful model from Thames Valley police that would offer classes or counselling, rather than arrest, to under-25s caught with small quantities of cannabis.

Khan’s office said the plans for three boroughs to trial the approach were still in development and that they did not have the powers to fully decriminalise any drugs. The pilot is yet to receive approval from the mayor’s office for policing and crime.

Both Downing Street and the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said they did not endorse any further decriminalisation of drugs. Boris Johnson’s spokesman said illegal drugs “destroy lives and fuel violence”.

The spokesman said: “We have absolutely no intention of decriminalising dangerous and harmful substances for recreational use. Decriminalisation would leave organised criminals in control, while risking an increase in drug use, which drives crime and violence which blights our streets.”

Starmer said of the plans, first reported by the Telegraph, that he would not endorse any changes to the law. “I’m not in favour of us changing the law or decriminalisation. I’m very clear about that,” he said. He added he would “look at” the pilot Khan was proposing, “but I’m very clear that we’re not in favour of changing the drugs laws.”

A spokesman for the mayor of London said: “This limited trial, which is still in development and has yet to be approved by City Hall, would involve three of London’s 32 boroughs and would only apply to 18 to 24-year-olds found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. It would not apply to any other drug.

“The idea of the scheme, which is already used by other police forces across the country, would be to divert young people who are found with a small amount of cannabis away from the criminal justice system and instead provide help and support. This has been shown to reduce reoffending.

“Reducing crime is the mayor’s top priority and he will continue to explore and implement the most effective solutions to help to divert young people away from drug use and crime for good.”

New approaches to tackling illegal drug use has been a priority for Khan’s second term in office. He has commissioned a review by independent experts into the feasibility of decriminalising cannabis.

Though he has no powers to change their status legally, he is expected to give a mayoral endorsement to any proposals from the review, including full decriminalisation if that is recommended, which would be likely to spark a wider conversation.

The commission is examining how countries around the world have tackled problems with drug use and addiction, including looking at evidence from Portugal, where possession and consumption of drugs have been decriminalised since 2001.

The mayor will receive recommendations for City Hall, the government, the police, the criminal justice system, and NHS and treatment services.

The illegal drug trade in the UK is estimated to cost society £19bn per year, according to the mayor’s office. About 41,900 people across England and Wales were charged with drug-related offences last year.

The Independent

Starmer against changing drug laws as London considers reducing cannabis arrests

Sir Keir Starmer said he is not in favour of changing the law to decriminalise drugs following reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to end the prosecution of young people caught with cannabis.Labour leader Sir Keir said he has not seen the details of the reported proposals.The Telegraph said three London boroughs – Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich – would pilot the scheme, which it said is expected to be launched later this year.The paper reported that, under the plans, police officers would be told not to arrest young people caught with cannabis, ketamine or speed, and under-25s would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer urges Red Wall voters to take another look at Labour as PM ‘not up to job’

Keir Starmer has urged Red Wall voters to “take another look” at Labour under his leadership, while saying the government is “not up to the job” of running the country.The Labour leader’s remark followed his first major speech of 2022, in which he spoke of ministers’ “incompetence” and set out Labour’s vision for a future guided by “security, prosperity and respect”. His address in Birmingham on Tuesday morning came as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.Mr Starmer said that the Tories are “unworthy”...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Omicron: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urges New Year's Eve Covid caution

The mayor of London has called for people to "exercise caution" if they are celebrating New Year's Eve. A planned celebration in Trafalgar Square was cancelled last week but other events are set to take place throughout the city. Sadiq Khan said he was "hugely concerned" about the recent surge...
WORLD
The Independent

Tony Blair ‘deserves the honour’ of knighthood, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has come out in support of Tony Blair after a petition to strip the former Labour prime minister of his knighthood surpassed 500,000 signatures.The Labour leader said that it was not a “thorny” issue and insisted that Sir Tony should keep his knighthood as he defended his inclusion on the New Year’s honours list.“I don’t think it’s thorny at all – I think he deserves the honour,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views.”Sir Keir said: “He won three elections, he was a very successful prime minister. I haven’t got...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to act to avoid tax and bills ‘disaster’ facing families

Boris Johnson has been urged to brush up his act to stop thousands of families facing “disaster” due to tax increases and rising energy costs.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed the Prime Minister’s “incompetence is taking our country backwards and costing our country dear” as she raised concerns over inflation nearing 6%.She accused Mr Johnson of being someone who “always gives with one hand and takes away with the other”, telling the Commons: “Under this Prime Minister the country is worse off.”But Mr Johnson defended his Government’s record on Universal Credit, increasing the minimum wage and support via the warm...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rees-Mogg urges Chancellor to ditch national insurance rise – reports

Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the Chancellor to ditch planned rises to national insurance, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said the Commons leader told Rishi Sunak at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase must be scrapped to stem the rising cost of living crisis engulfing the Government.The Prime Minister faced questions from all parties – including his own – over the issue in the Commons.And Mr Rees-Mogg is reported to have said the policy, which was only announced in September to cover an overhaul of social care and to see the NHS through coronavirus, should be ditched.Earlier, Labour’s deputy leader...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson says UK cannot do away with existing Covid measures

Boris Johnson has said the UK cannot do away with all existing Covid measures, despite "evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than previous variants" The prime minister told MPs the Cabinet had agreed this morning the government would be sticking to existing "plan B" measures - as he announced on Tuesday.The measures, which include mandatory face masks on public transport and limited immunity passports for some mass events, would last for at least three weeks, he said.Extolling the progress of the NHS booster programme, the PM said the UK was "in a very different position than during previous waves".But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer sets out his ‘contract’ with the British people

Sir Keir Starmer offered a new “contract with the British people” as he set out his vision of how Labour would govern in office.In a keynote speech in Birmingham Sir Keir promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.While the Conservatives under Boris Johnson have forfeited the trust of voters, he said Labour cannot afford to be complacent and still has to earn the confidence of the public.With my leadership, Labour will create a new Britain based on security, prosperity and respect. Watch my speech live here. https://t.co/fjMZWV9vXh—...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

