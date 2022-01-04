ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Pabst Blue Ribbon is eating humble pie after a vulgar tweet was shared from the brand’s official Twitter account earlier this week.

The tweet, which was posted on Monday morning, suggested that those abstaining from alcohol in January try “eating a—” instead.

The post was soon deleted from the brand’s account, but not before Twitter users responded with shock, confusion and, in many cases, bewildered amusement. A few notable brands, including Slim Jim and the delivery app Waitr, even got in on the discussion.

Before the tweet was deleted , the person in charge of Pabst’s verified account had also replied to a few confused followers, seemingly confirming the sexual nature of the initial tweet’s message, according to screengrabs shared to social media.

Twitter permanently suspends Greene’s account over COVID-19 misinformation

On Monday evening, the company itself finally responded and apologized for the incident, blaming an associate for the crass messages.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates,” a representative for Pabst wrote in a statement shared with Ad Age . “In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

A representative for the brand did not disclose whether the associate responsible was a member of the company’s official social media team, nor whether this person was still with the company.

In the wake of Monday’s bizarre blunder, Pabst appears to have limited its presence on Twitter: The brand has only shared a single tweet — which simply reads “Beer” — since Monday.

Advertising Age

Pabst Blue Ribbon posts multiple X-rated tweets

Beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon appears to have been the victim of a hacker, or perhaps a rogue employee with a taste for low humor. Tweets referencing sexual acts were sent by the brand's verified Twitter account early Monday. Some of the tweets were still live as of this story's publication.
DRINKS
New York Post

Pabst Blue Ribbon deletes bizarre tweet about Dry January

Pabst Blue Ribbon took a bizarre stance Monday against those abstaining from drinking this month, tweeting — and then deleting — “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass.”. When someone on Twitter asked the company what the tweet against “Dry January” was about, it said “it’s about...
DRINKS
Mashed

This Buttery Dunkin' Coffee Had TikTok Divided

What makes the perfect cup of coffee? Die-hard connoisseurs may tell you that drinking it black is the only way to go. However, a 2019 study conducted by Reddi-Wip found that a majority of java lovers in America actually prefer to doctor up their morning coffee with some sort of add-in like a creamer, syrup, or sweetener as opposed to sipping on it in its purest form (via PR Newswire).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Facing Backlash Over This Now-Deleted Tweet

Many people around the world are hitting their internal reset button following the gluttonous holiday season by embarking on Dry January, which means that they won't be drinking alcohol for the first month of the year. Apparently, at least one staffer at the beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) has feelings on the matter. On January 3, the company's official Twitter account posted a now-deleted tweet that read, "Not drinking this January? Try eating a**!" as shown in a screenshot by sports journalist Steve Warne on Twitter.
DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beer Company Pabst Blue Ribbon Apologizes For "Try Eating Ass" Tweet

The start of a New Year typically means the beginning of some sort of health change, whether that's changing dietary habits or cutting alcohol out. For Pabst Blue Ribbon, that meant urging consumers to leap into their own vices in spite of the "Dry January" -- a campaign created to encourage people to stay alcohol-free for the first month of the year.
DRINKS
