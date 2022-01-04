ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia 7th-most moved-to state in 2021

By Kylie Kates Move.org
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
According to data gathered in a recent survey, Georgia was the No. 7-most moved-to state in 2021. Photo credit: Metro Creative

As of December, roughly 1 in 5 (20%) of Americans moved in 2021. The experts at Move.org analyzed the latest migration data and surveyed 1,000 Americans who moved to learn where and why people moved this year.

According to data, Georgia is the No. 7-most moved to state in 2021.

The complete moving report, with additional stats, is available at https://www.move.org/moving-stats-facts/.

Some key findings from the report include:

— 43% of moves were within the same city;

— 20% of all moves this year were interstate moves;

— 37% of Americans cited lower taxes as a contributing factor for their decision to move;

— 62% of respondents experienced supply chain shortages during their move.

Move.org analyzed proprietary data from its partners to find which states people moved to and from in 2021. Its staff also conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans to discover why they moved this year. The survey results have a margin of error of +/- 4% and a confidence level of 95%

Move.org targets the most painful parts in every step of the moving process and builds resources with tips, advice, and city guides to empower users.

