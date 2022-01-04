ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German households feel the heat from rising power and gas bills

 2 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Some 4.2 million German households will see their electricity bills rise by an average 63.7% this year and 3.6 million stand to pay 62.3% higher gas bills as suppliers pass on record wholesale rates, data showed on Tuesday.

Like many countries across the world, Germany has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years.

Contracts in Europe’s biggest economy tend to renew annually which can delay the impact of hikes for many of the total 41.5 million households but price comparison portal Check24 said the trends had now fully fed into the retail sector.

“Power prices are especially high due to higher procurement costs for operators of coal and gas power stations, (weather-related) declines in the production of renewable energy, and simultaneously big demand from industry,” said Check24’s managing director energy, Steffen Suttner.

The portal also noted that those needing new suppliers because of moving house or company insolvencies, of which there have been only few, were faced with especially high prices.

While the additional annual cost arising from the 63.7% power price hike for a typical household amounted to 1,045 euros ($1,179), the increase for those signing new contracts amounted to 105.8%, adding 1,735 euros to their bills.

In order to try to lessen the hardship for low income households, the new coalition government has decided to scrap a costly surcharge to support renewable power (the EEG fee), which currently constitutes an annual average cost of 222 euros, but only from Jan. 1, 2023.

The fee was cut by 43% year-on-year as of Jan 1, 2022.

Gas customers have to bear additional annual costs of an average 945 euros this year, and those signing new contracts will pay 174.3% more, equating to an additional cost of 2,685 euros, Check24 said.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

Reason.com

Germany Shuts Down Three Perfectly Good Nuclear Power Plants

Electricity prices tripled in many European countries this winter, including in Germany, as renewable power supplies faltered and Russia seized the opportunity to boost the price of its natural gas exports. So, of course, the German government thought this was a fine time to permanently shutter three perfectly good nuclear power plants.
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
Reuters

EDF’s Scottish nuclear power plant Hunterston B to close after 46 years

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - EDF’s (EDF.PA) Hunterston B nuclear power plant in Scotland will close on Friday after some 46 years of operation, the company said. Britain's nuclear power plants can supply around 20% of the country's electricity demand, but around half are set to close in the next four years as they reach the end of their currently scheduled lifespan.
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
OilPrice.com

Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis

Emerging economies in South and Southeast Asia are returning to the spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) market these days, despite the high prices of cargoes, creating additional gas demand globally amid a supply crunch that has seen European gas prices hit record highs in recent weeks. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India...
WNEM

Consumers Energy announces heating program for vulnerable households

Consumers Energy wants to help Michiganders stay warm with a pilot program for vulnerable households. “Consumers Energy is committed to helping our friends and neighbors through this Michigan winter and all seasons,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “These new dollars will enroll customers in programs that help them build brighter futures and stay safe and warm in their homes.”
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
Reuters

Brazil extends coal use to 2040 under new 'just transition' law

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil will continue to use and subsidize coal as an energy source until at least 2040, according to a so-called "just energy transition" law published on Thursday, which policy experts said goes against the climate and consumers. Broadly, "just transition" is...
jwnenergy.com

New York to spend $500 million to fuel boom in offshore wind

New York state will spend $500 million building up ports and manufacturing infrastructure for offshore wind farms in a bid to become home base for the nascent industry. The investments announced Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul will focus on building the supply chain for offshore turbines, which can provide clean power to a densely populated coast with little room for onshore wind farms or solar power plants.
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it's needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. "We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery," Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch startup Ocean Grazer told AFP while showing off the system at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources like coal, stockpiling green energy is key, experts say.
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
electrek.co

These new, affordable electric heat pumps can easily replace gas boilers

Fossil fuel heating is bad for the environment and super expensive right now: Three Democratic legislators wrote a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today asking them to protect consumers from unfairly high energy costs. Geothermal heating is fantastic, but it’s not yet widely available – and it’s still financially out of reach for many. Enter Swedish energy giant Vattenfall with high-temperature heat pumps that can easily replace gas boilers.
Nature.com

Integrated hydrological, power system and economic modelling of climate impacts on electricity demand and cost

Impacts of climate-related water stress and temperature changes can cascade through energy systems, although models have yet to capture this compounding of effects. Here, we employ a coupled water"“power"“economy model to capture these important interactions in a study of the exceedance of water temperature thresholds for power generation in the western United States. We find that not all reductions in reserve electricity-generation capacity result in impacts, and that when they occur, intermittent interruptions in electricity supply at critical times of the day, week and year account for much of the economic impacts. Finally, we find that impacts may be in different locations from the original water stress. We estimate that the consumption loss can be up to 0.3% annually and the drivers identified in coupled modelling can increase the average cost of electricity by up to 3%.
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
