Leadership change in Arundel Transportation Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Both elevators at the Mondawmin Metro SubwayLink Station will be replaced over the next year, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration said Tuesday. Bigger elevator cars will offer more capacity for riders with wheelchairs, bicycles and scooters, MTA said. The $4.8 million project is scheduled to start on or about Jan. 10 and will run through Spring 2023, the agency said. “Our focus at Mondawmin Station is on prioritizing passenger convenience,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “New, more welcoming and more reliable elevators are just one aspect of our determination to bring our riders a transit system that is recognized as safe, modern, reliable – and just as important, equitable for all our riders.” Escalators at the at the Mondawmin Metro SubwayLink Station will remain operational during construction. Riders needing elevator access can use either the West Cold Spring Metro SubwayLink station or the PennNorth Metro SubwayLink and take a local bus to the Mondawmin station, MTA said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO