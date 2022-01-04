ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadership change in Arundel Transportation Office

Cover picture for the articleAnne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a change in leadership with the County’s Office of Transportation, where Samuel Snead will replace outgoing director Ramond Robinson. Snead’s appointment took effect on Monday, Dec. 27. “Samuel...

