ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Alienware pushes for the high-end with its new Tri-mode gaming mouse and headset

By Richard Devine
windowscentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlienware has a new high-end gaming mouse and headset, revealed at CES 2022. Both are "tri-mode" with both wireless and wired connectivity options. Availability is set to begin from February in global markets. Among the many Dell and Alienware launches at CES 2022 are a couple of new peripherals...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alienware#Headsets#Letters And Numbers#Ces 2022#Dell#Dpi
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say, under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of cheap true wireless earbuds out there, but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
Neowin

A gaming mouse with its own 1TB SSD? That's what ADATA's XPG VAULT is

At the upcoming CES 2022 event, where memory and storage products maker ADATA will host its "Dawn of a New Xtreme" event, the firm plans to exhibit a bizarre yet interesting product. Called XPG VAULT, this will be a gaming mouse that will have its own fast storage as ADATA says that the sample prototype it currently is working on can house up to 1TB of SSD space.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amplify your gaming experience with this on-sale headset

Of the many components that go into creating a great gaming setup, a top-quality headset ranks high on the list. While proper monitors and an ergonomic chair are essentials, not having good audio will put a damper on your late-night matches. Poor sound makes it hard to track enemy positions, and a lackluster mic means it’s hard to communicate with either your squad or adversaries. Plus, the last thing you need when you’re in the zone is mediocre battery life or a tight-fitting, uncomfortable design.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

The best gaming headsets: Reviews and buying advice

Your PC gaming arsenal isn’t complete without a proper headset. It’s as important as your mouse and keyboard if you’re playing with or against anyone else. As you’d expect, every gaming peripheral maker has added headsets to their stables. We know you don’t want to scroll...
ELECTRONICS
soyacincau.com

Adata has a new gaming mouse with a 1TB SSD in it, because why not

The name Adata might not be the most familiar of brands for most of you out there, but the Taiwanese company has been around for two decades now mostly dealing with memory and storage products. They do also have their own the XPG brand of gaming-focused PC hardware and peripherals. Which I guess sort of explains why Adata has announced the XPG Vault gaming mouse, a wired USB-C mouse with up to a 1TB SSD in it.
COMPUTERS
cgmagonline.com

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Gaming Headset Review

Audio and gaming are basically synchronous with one another. A silent footstep can utter doom for gamers, especially in competitive games like Fortnite. A faulty audio cue from the headphones can either get the player wearing the headset killed or get teammates killed from bad intel communicated from late in-game sounds. This is where the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Gaming Headset is superior to a lot of the other headsets I have used. The cost for quality could not ring truer with this gem.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money. The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best Corsair mouse for gaming

Founded in 1994 with a mission to make RAM for PCs, Corsair Gaming has since branched out into every part of PC life: power supplies, CPU coolers, computer cases, gaming mice and keyboards to headsets and even gaming chairs. In the last few years, Corsair acquired companies like Elgato, SCUF...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy