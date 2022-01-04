ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM was America’s largest automaker for nearly a century. It was just dethroned by Toyota

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Toyota is the leader in US auto sales for the first time, taking away a title that General Motors had held for nearly a century. It’s yet another sign that US automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. As recently as 2005, Toyota was No. 4...

Ford’s U.S. Sales Decline; Shares Fall

Due to supply-chain issues and global chip shortages, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the top EV stocks on TipRanks, reported a drop in vehicle sales in the U.S. for December and full-year 2021. Notably, the numbers also lagged its peers, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), in 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#United States#Vehicles#Daimlerchrysler#Stellantis#European#Cox Automotive#Edmunds
Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY
GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
Chrysler Charts New Course As Stellantis’ Tech Brand

Chrysler, the brand once the foundation of the Chrysler Corporation and today known mostly for its Pacifica minivan, is about to lead parent company Stellantis into the future as the tech brand. A year ago, no one would've bet you that Chrysler would be the turnaround story to watch. Down to just two distinct products and long short on resources and attention, the nearly 100-year-old brand was an odds-on favorite to get cut following the FCA-PSA merger that would become Stellantis.
BUSINESS
Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
ECONOMY
The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report plans to create an EV business this spring named Sony Mobility. The company said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype. The news came at the CES...
BUSINESS
General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI

