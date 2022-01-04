ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Backs Man Outing 'Homophobic' Parents After They 'Disowned' Him

By Kate Fowler
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 28-year-old asked for advice online in a popular post after telling his niece about her grandparents' actions towards...

Comments / 49

JC
2d ago

No matter how your children decide to live their life as a male or female they will always be your child so how can you not love them & treat them as what they will always be & that is your child!!!

Reply(12)
14
My Mindset
2d ago

I am amazed at the number of parents who disown their children because of their sexuality….it’s no wonder kids would rather kill themselves than tell their parents they are gay… how do you turn off that love? How do you not care what happens to them?

Reply(2)
11
Little Mouse
1d ago

I have to admit involving a 10 year old in this drama was probably not the best way to manage the situation. He should have talked to his niece’s mother first. I think that would have upset me as well.

Reply(2)
3
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Covid: Lockdown party video sickening, says grieving daughter

A grieving woman who lost her mother and brother to Covid-19 said a video showing No 10 staff laughing about a lockdown party was "sickening". Sara Woodward, from Margate, Kent, said during the time of the party her family had to limit the number of people who attended the funerals.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Husband labelled ‘immature, insensitive idiot’ after ‘joking’ about wife’s ‘traumatic’ birthing experience

People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

Parents Are Pretending to Smear Poop on Their Kids on TikTok

Over the past year and change, parents on TikTok have been pranking/tormenting their children by smearing peanut butter or Nutella or chocolate pudding on their kids’ arms and telling them it’s poop, then filming their reaction in hopes of turning the child’s freakout into internet virality. Most victims of the #poopchallenge are horrified, but some babies are harder to prank than you’d think.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

My Daughters Won’t Stop Fighting About Their Weddings

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have two daughters. “Allie” is 28 and “Grace” is 26. Allie met her fiancé in college and they’ve dated continuously since then. They got engaged three years ago, planned a much-later wedding so they could save money, and have since set their wedding date for summer 2023. Grace met her fiancé last year and they had a whirlwind romance. They have set their wedding for fall 2022. Allie has always been very clear that she wants her wedding to be a big affair (about 150 guests) including many extended family members whom we haven’t seen in a while because of COVID. She and her fiancé are paying for it entirely on their own, and my husband and I have been excited about the de facto family reunion in summer 2023. However, Grace just announced that her wedding will also be large (and self-paid) and she will be inviting the exact same set of family members. I’ve been fielding calls from many of these family members who are geographically/financially limited and can only attend one wedding in this time frame, wanting to know whose would be more appropriate for them to go to. Allie is livid. She feels that Grace is forcing people to choose between them. Grace contends she did nothing wrong. The tension between the two of them boiled over at Christmas and now they aren’t speaking. My husband and I are at a loss, as we aren’t financing either wedding, so we feel we have little room to adjudicate this. I know we should just let the two of them work it out … but in the meantime, is there anything we can do to help? What should we say to the family members who keep calling us? How do we keep this from causing a permanent rift between our daughters?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Bride slammed for cutting trans sister from her wedding

A bride-to-be turned to Reddit for reassurance after uninviting her trans sister from the wedding – and it’s safe to say she didn’t get the response she anticipated.The Redditor explained how her trans sister came out around a year ago after hiding her identity from their “conservative” family, who are “known to be transphobic.” Her partner also “doesn’t really agree with, or like, [her] sister all that much.”The revelation led to a “huge fight” and “a ton of people” from the family cutting the sister off. The user insists she has “been pretty supportive” and has been “using her...
SOCIETY
