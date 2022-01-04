Internet Backs Man Outing 'Homophobic' Parents After They 'Disowned' Him
The 28-year-old asked for advice online in a popular post after telling his niece about her grandparents' actions towards...www.newsweek.com
The 28-year-old asked for advice online in a popular post after telling his niece about her grandparents' actions towards...www.newsweek.com
No matter how your children decide to live their life as a male or female they will always be your child so how can you not love them & treat them as what they will always be & that is your child!!!
I am amazed at the number of parents who disown their children because of their sexuality….it’s no wonder kids would rather kill themselves than tell their parents they are gay… how do you turn off that love? How do you not care what happens to them?
I have to admit involving a 10 year old in this drama was probably not the best way to manage the situation. He should have talked to his niece’s mother first. I think that would have upset me as well.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 49