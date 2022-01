I don’t see things slowing down at all. All the soft indicators we look at are suggesting that the current market will continue. — Kate Reder Sheikh, a recruiter with Major, Lindsey & Africa, commenting during an interview with Reuters on the white-hot lateral market for associates and partners that broke out in 2021 after the first year of the pandemic. In response, Biglaw firms across the country have raised salaries and handed out bonuses of all kinds to either entice lawyers to stay put or join their firms. “It’s hard to leave a firm when there is a bunch of money on the table,” Sheikh said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO