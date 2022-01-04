Pharmacy Benefit Managers

One of the most enduring outcomes of the global pandemic is the tremendous acceleration of self-care as a cornerstone of health care. Now, more than ever, consumers are taking greater responsibility for, and control over, their own health care. While it’s exciting to see broad industry growth, there’s no denying that consumer demand, and the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, have created some unprecedented challenges for manufacturers and retailers alike. With change and challenge comes opportunity, and the self-care industry is poised to emerge stronger and smarter from the many lessons learned over the past year. As the only trade association representing a broad spectrum of self-care categories — over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements and consumer medical devices — our depth and breadth of experience is helping our members shape the future of consumer health care.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO