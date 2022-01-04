ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 1 in 4 Americans say it’s difficult to afford their prescription medications, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Consumers pay more than they should be, due to the business practices of little-known companies called Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs act as middlemen...

Pharmacy Automation Trends

By 2024, the global market for pharmacy automation will reach nearly $8 billion. Automation is needed in central pharmacies in large part due to the stresses caused by COVID-19. In operations, 70% of the pharmacists in hospitals reported taking on new job responsibilities during the pandemic. This meant filling hospital gaps in hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and medications.
Thu 8 AM | A proposal to reform the pharmacy benefit manager system

The doctor or practitioner writes the prescription, you take it to the pharmacy, and you get the medication you need. Simple, right?. You already know there are frequent complications in obtaining prescription drugs, and more players than just you, doctor, and druggist. The players often include PBMs, pharmacy benefit managers,...
Pharmacy Workplace Conditions

The Oklahoma Pharmacists Association (OPhA) unwaveringly supports our pharmacists and the work of pharmacy teams, as they seek overdue action to improve eroding corporate ran workplace conditions. We have heard our members’ concerns, and we reassure you of our commitment to helping you. Our profession rightfully demands action to keep ourselves and our patients safe, while not compromising public welfare by abandoning patients who rely on us. Serving patients and ensuring patient safety are core values to the profession of pharmacy.
Will the Need for Pharmacy Technicians Stick?

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for more helping hands in pharmacies, especially with vaccinations, and the opportunities for techs may last. On average, I receive 2 inquiries each week from pharmacy managers who want my help in seeking qualified individuals to fill open pharmacy technician positions. These are...
California State
Pharmacy Outlook: John O’Brien, NPC

As we head full steam into 2022, it is my hope that the new year brings about a much more informed public discussion about the important role prescription drugs play in our health care system and in improving the lives of patients. That would be a marked change from the...
AbbVie imposes 340B pricing restrictions at community pharmacies

Drug company AbbVie has told safety-net hospitals it will stop offering 340B drug pricing program discounts on drugs dispensed at community-based pharmacies starting Feb. 1, if the hospitals do not agree to turn over patient claims data for those pharmacies to the company. "Beginning February 1, 2022, AbbVie will implement...
Governor Hochul Signs Landmark Legislation Bringing Transparency and a Comprehensive Regulatory Structure to Otherwise Unregulated Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Legislation S.3762/A.1396 Will Require Licensure and Registration of Pharmacy Benefit Managers. Legislation Will Bring Transparency to Pharmaceutical Costs and Allow Consumers to Make More Well-Informed Choices About Their Healthcare. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the signing of legislation S.3762/A.1396 which provides for licensure and registration of pharmacy benefit managers. The...
Pharmacy Outlook: Scott Melville, CHPA

One of the most enduring outcomes of the global pandemic is the tremendous acceleration of self-care as a cornerstone of health care. Now, more than ever, consumers are taking greater responsibility for, and control over, their own health care. While it’s exciting to see broad industry growth, there’s no denying that consumer demand, and the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, have created some unprecedented challenges for manufacturers and retailers alike. With change and challenge comes opportunity, and the self-care industry is poised to emerge stronger and smarter from the many lessons learned over the past year. As the only trade association representing a broad spectrum of self-care categories — over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements and consumer medical devices — our depth and breadth of experience is helping our members shape the future of consumer health care.
Pharmacy Outlook: Chip Davis, HDA

From the White House to the kitchen table, supply chain disruptions have been on the minds of many Americans. But while the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the limits of operating within a global marketplace, the pharmaceutical supply chain was largely immune to bottlenecks. Consumer goods shortages have challenged us recently, yet pharmacies, health systems and physicians’ offices, more than 180,000 across the country, remain stocked with the life-saving medications and vaccines patients need. That didn’t happen by accident.
Pharmacy Outlook: Dan Leonard, AAM

When patients receive their prescriptions at the pharmacy counter, the pharmacist is handing them a generic medicine nine times out of 10. Because of that, their co-pay is about 8.5 times more affordable than those for brands; 93% of the time generic co-pays are below $20. Doctors, pharmacists and patients...
Pharmacies struggle with worker shortages

Pharmacies are struggling with labor shortages during a rush in COVID-19 vaccinations and test-seeking customers. Most pharmacies have technicians who are low-wage workers, sometimes without college degrees, per NBC News. Though pharmacies have always been fast-paced, since the pandemic, these workers have faced increased workload to unsustainable levels. “It got...
Pandemic Burnout Leading to Retail Pharmacy Technician Shortage

Heidi Strehl worked as a pharmacy technician at a Rite Aid in the Pittsburgh suburbs for more than 16 years. She loved her customers, enjoyed her job and thought of her co-workers as family. But this fall, Strehl abruptly quit, walking out in the middle of a shift — one of many in a wave of pharmacy technicians who are doing the same.
Pharmacy Outlook: Steve Anderson, NACDS

A January 2021 Bloomberg headline declared: “If They Nail Vaccinations, Drugstores Will Be the Heroes of 2021.”. Indeed, NACDS members and their teams — in traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass retail — are doing that and more. By staying open, filling gaps in care, rolling out COVID testing, and vaccinating against COVID, flu and other diseases, pharmacies throughout the pandemic have proven their essential role as the face of neighborhood health care.
What Can Alleviate the Plight of Rural Pharmacies?

The health problems of rural areas are alarming and increasing: consider the loss of clinicians, populations increasingly dominated by older people with chronic conditions, a high incidence of substance abuse, depression caused by isolation, and more. Now add to that the closures of pharmacies. It’s just getting too difficult to keep an independent, rural drug store staffed and financially afloat. So more and more people have to drive for several hours for something as routine as an antibiotic for strep throat—let alone a flu or COVID-19 shot.
