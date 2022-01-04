ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State suffers more departures, but quickly hires special-teams coordinator

York Dispatch Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State football program suffered two more departures this week. PSU head coach James Franklin, however, didn't waste much time in filling one of the positions. The Nittany Lions’ latest departures are the team’s best offensive lineman and one of the program’s top assistant coaches....

Penn State's offseason of change continues this week, and this time it's not just players opting for the NFL Draft. Yes, Rasheed Walker declared for the NFL on Monday. But that day also brought the news that Penn State would officially lose special teams coordinator, Joe Lorig, to Oregon, and behind-the-scenes administrator Michael Hazel was leaving to join Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.
