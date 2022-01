Kerwin Frost has taken to Instagram to tease his next potential collaborative sneaker with. which continues his fearless approach to design. The post is captioned with a genie emoji hinting at the inspiration behind the shoe which is dressed in hues of pale blue. The uppers are covered in fuzz continuing the theme from his recent release of Yeti tracksuits, and the laces look to be made from soft plush fabrics. A pill-shaped rubber Kerwin Frost logo is stitched onto the tongue tab, and laterals display iridescent adidas stripes. A smooth nubuck material wraps around the shoe, and a sole unit borrowed from the adidas’ Microbounce series is seen below dressed in white and blue.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO