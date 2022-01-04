ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC recommends Pfizer recipients get booster after 5 months

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Justine Coleman
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6o2D_0dcSQSHk00

( The Hill ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.

The agency endorsed the shorter period after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the reduced timeline on Monday for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The CDC still suggests that Johnson & Johnson and Moderna recipients receive their boosters two months and six months, respectively, after completing the primary series.

The CDC also suggested moderately and severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds get an additional dose about a month after their second shot, aligning their recommendations for the age group with immunocompromised adults.

“Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Sen. Rob Portman announces positive COVID-19 test

The CDC’s advisory panel is slated to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to recommend boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds after the FDA expanded access to the extra doses among young teens.

The agencies’ moves to broaden eligibility for booster doses come as the omicron variant has sparked a rapid uptick in cases across the country.

Daily infections have more than tripled in two weeks, according to data from The New York Times , but experts say hospitalizations, which have risen at a lower rate of 41 percent in the past two weeks, are a better indication of omicron’s severity.

While vaccinated people still have protection against the highly transmissible strain, the omicron variant has driven more breakthrough cases. But research has shown booster doses provide much stronger protection, prompting health officials to extend access to boosters in recent months, including to all adults and 16- and 17-year-olds.

With the CDC’s recommendations, immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds are the only ones in the age group eligible for a booster, as children return to school after the holiday break amid a surge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns Americans NOT to get J&J shot over blood clot risk following nine deaths: Panel unanimously recommends more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead - pharma-giant says it 'remains confident'

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations - while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Weather#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Johnson Johnson#Omicron#The New York Times
WEKU

FDA authorizes a Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 to 15

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster in adolescents 12 to 15 years old. The agency on Monday also shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months from six. Finally, the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
arcamax.com

Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger teens wins FDA clearance

U.S. regulators cleared Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 booster shot for younger adolescents, widening access to additional doses as parents seek to protect their kids from the omicron wave and school officials try to keep classrooms open. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to Pfizer on Monday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrz.com

CDC updates guidelines for Pfizer booster shots

As of Tuesday, January 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. This means people can now receive an...
HEALTH
Fortune

CDC panel approves Pfizer boosters for younger teens

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they're eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.
KIDS
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy