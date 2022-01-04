ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg's Anthony Smith named to All-State team

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Shippensburg's star defensive end received more recognition last week.

Anthony Smith was named to the PA Football Writers' 5A All-State team, the only player from the county, and third from the Mid-Penn to be named to a team.

He finished the 2021 season with 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as the Greyhounds finished the season 11-1.

Smith has signed his letter of intent with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and will join the team following graduation in the spring.

