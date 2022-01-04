ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio leaders have failed the public as state now stands as one of worst for COVID

By Marilou Johanek
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paging Dr. Amy Acton. Help! We are rudderless and reeling. Our health care system is crashing. Hospitals are running out of beds. COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are through the roof. Hospitalized children are outpacing adults. Especially in five states. Ohio is one. With only half the state fully...

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

