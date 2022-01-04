Exton Region Chamber of Commerce to Honor Mimi Gleason, Kick Off 50th Anniversary at Jan. 27 Luncheon

The Exton Region Chamber of Commerce will honor Mimi Gleason with its Senator Robert S. Thompson Public Service Award. Image via Exton Region Chamber of Commerce

The Exton Region Chamber of Commerce will honor Mimi Gleason, the Township Manager of West Whiteland Township, for all she has contributed during her past seven years of leadership with the prestigious Senator Robert S. Thompson Public Service Award.

Gleason will receive the award during the ERCC’s Annual Review Luncheon and 50th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM at the Desmond.

The ERCC’s Senator Robert J. Thompson Public Service Award recognizes a public official who has distinguished himself/herself through service to all or a portion of the Exton region. Thompson was an influential public servant for the ERCC, incorporated in 1972 by business owners advocating for the Exton Bypass. Thompson contributed to the region as a Chester County Commissioner and State Senator during the three decades it took to complete and open the 5.5 miles of the Exton Bypass in late 1995.

Past recipients of the Senator Robert J. Thompson Public Service Award include:

2019 Commissioner Kathi Cozzone

2018 Prothonotary Matthew Holiday

2017 Sherriff Bunny Welsh

2016 Representative Becky Corbin

2015 Commissioner Terence Farrell

2014 Congressman Jim Gerlach