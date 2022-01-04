ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of the people: Picky shoppers don't want help

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
Picky shoppers don't want help

I guess I’m too old to understand how anyone would want a robot to pick out their groceries for them. Do these people shop with blindfolds on? When they purchase lettuce, do they simply grab the first head they touch? Do they not care if their cauliflower purchase is already browning in the showcase? For them is there no difference between tomatoes which are hard, ripe or over-ripe?

These factors have always controlled my grocery shopping and always will. Picking out just the right piece of meat is a personal thing. I want steak which is not 30% gristle and/or fat. I prefer very little flecks of white in my ground beef. Do these preferences make me judgmental or just careful about what I feed to myself?

Don’t worry, Publix, you’ll always have me and I hope a lot of other me’s so keep those doors open for all of us BoGo guys!

Alex Kendziorski, Lakeland

COVID more deadly to police than gunfire

I read in the Dec. 19 Ledger "COVID kills more Fla. police than gunfire."

My heart sank. Get vaccinated.

Florrie Deaner, Winter Haven

The Ledger encourages its readers to share their opinions through letters to the editor. Submit your letter by clicking here, or send it to voice@theledger.com. Include your name, street address, a phone number and an email address. Only your name and city of residence will be printed. Letters are limited to 200 words or less and are subject to editing.

