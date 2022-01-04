Voice of the people: Removing recycle bins simply will reduce recycling

Removing recycle bins simply will reduce recycling

Regarding the recent Ledger article that discussed the county’s potential responses to people’s inefficiency in separating items that can be recycled from those that should not be included in the bin ["Polk officials: Follow rules, or lose your bin," Dec. 14], there is always the possibility of deriving “unintended consequences” any time that rules or policies are put in place but not examined very carefully.

Doesn’t it seem likely that if a person’s recycle bin is removed from the property - every item (including recyclables) that is disposed of will wind up in the property’s garbage bin? Which is in direct opposition to the whole point of a recycling program.

Nolan White, Lakeland

The Ledger encourages its readers to share their opinions through letters to the editor. Submit your letter by clicking here, or send it to voice@theledger.com. Include your name, street address, a phone number and an email address. Only your name and city of residence will be printed. Letters are limited to 200 words or less and are subject to editing.