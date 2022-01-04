ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Maguire buys £4m ‘dream home’ with wife-to-be, as Man Utd captain struggles to sell old pad after slashing price

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

HARRY MAGUIRE is selling his Cheshire home for £1.82million, but is struggling to find a buyer.

The four bedroom, two bathroom mansion was the Man Utd captain's first pad bought after he signed for the Red Devils in 2019 for £80million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGngm_0dcSQBWd00
Harry Maguire has slashed the price of his old home in Cheshire Credit: RIGHTMOVE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctcDN_0dcSQBWd00
Maguire and Hawkins have moved into a new Cheshire home worth £4m Credit: Splash

But the England centre back, 28, has been forced to slash the price of the property because he couldn't find any takers.

That comes as Maguire and his wife-to-be Fern Hawkins have been moved into another Cheshire house nearby worth £4million.

According to the Mirror, the loved-up pair moved into their new abode before Christmas.

However, despite settling in to their dream home, the old one is still on the market.

Maguire had been reluctant to reduce the price despite being on since March and buyers unaware who owns the luxury house.

It's found in an affluent part of Greater Manchester, near where team mates Jesse Lingard and David De Gea also reside.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The property boasts a secure gated entrance with a driveway providing off road parking and a double garage.

Interiors are stunning, fully fitted, open plan kitchen and living room and separate sitting room.

The home also boasts a large rear garden with artificial grass and large patio area.

Harry, who earns around £190,000-per-week, is expected to marry longterm love Fern this year at a French chateau.

It's been reported that Maguire's sister Daisy will be maid of honour, while Jordan Pickford's wife Megan is a bridesmaid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ukg7I_0dcSQBWd00
Maguire's old property has been put on the market for £1.82m Credit: RIGHTMOVE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMU5E_0dcSQBWd00
The property boasts four stunning bedrooms Credit: RIGHTMOVE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsaSa_0dcSQBWd00
Maguire was forced to slash the price of the property Credit: RIGHTMOVE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01p6NH_0dcSQBWd00
Inside the home's lavish games room Credit: RIGHTMOVE

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Man Utd manager Rangnick explains Maguire omission

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was unable to feature in their Premier League defeat to Wolves on Monday due to a chest problem. According to interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who spoke about Maguire before kick-off, the England international suffered the injury against Burnley on Thursday. While United did want to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Slash
Person
Jesse Lingard
ohmymag.co.uk

Molly-Mae finally buys dream home after terrifying burglary

After being forced to relocate out of her luxury penthouse in Manchester, Molly-Mae Hague has indicated that she has finally purchased her dream home. The £1.3 million Manchester home she shared with boyfriend Tommy Fury was ransacked and emptied by thieves in October. According to the Love Island star,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
292K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy