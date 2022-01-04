Harry Maguire buys £4m ‘dream home’ with wife-to-be, as Man Utd captain struggles to sell old pad after slashing price

HARRY MAGUIRE is selling his Cheshire home for £1.82million, but is struggling to find a buyer.

The four bedroom, two bathroom mansion was the Man Utd captain's first pad bought after he signed for the Red Devils in 2019 for £80million.

Harry Maguire has slashed the price of his old home in Cheshire Credit: RIGHTMOVE

Maguire and Hawkins have moved into a new Cheshire home worth £4m Credit: Splash

But the England centre back, 28, has been forced to slash the price of the property because he couldn't find any takers.

That comes as Maguire and his wife-to-be Fern Hawkins have been moved into another Cheshire house nearby worth £4million.

According to the Mirror, the loved-up pair moved into their new abode before Christmas.

However, despite settling in to their dream home, the old one is still on the market.

Maguire had been reluctant to reduce the price despite being on since March and buyers unaware who owns the luxury house.

It's found in an affluent part of Greater Manchester, near where team mates Jesse Lingard and David De Gea also reside.

The property boasts a secure gated entrance with a driveway providing off road parking and a double garage.

Interiors are stunning, fully fitted, open plan kitchen and living room and separate sitting room.

The home also boasts a large rear garden with artificial grass and large patio area.

Harry, who earns around £190,000-per-week, is expected to marry longterm love Fern this year at a French chateau.

It's been reported that Maguire's sister Daisy will be maid of honour, while Jordan Pickford's wife Megan is a bridesmaid.

