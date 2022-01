The untitled show will feature Roman in and out of the kitchen, teaching recipes and also venturing out to learn about the ingredients, people and the stories behind what she prepares. “Alison’s unique style and tone make her a perfect addition to our CNN+ line-up,” said Amy Entelis, CNN Worldwide’s executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Original Series and Films, in a statement. “From vinegar chicken to shallot pasta – we are thrilled that Alison will share the stories behind her signature recipes with the subscribers of CNN+.” In 2020, Roman made headlines -- and got in a feud with Chrissy Teigen -- over her critical comments about Marie Kondo that some deemed offensive.

RECIPES ・ 4 HOURS AGO