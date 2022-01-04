ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

By The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO3dc_0dcSQ2fL00

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says he’ll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges.

Illinois is not a death penalty state, but Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe says the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances. Rowe says he’ll also pursue the request for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan of Bourbonnais.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with fatally shooting Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounding her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Bourbonnais, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers eye returning to more prison sentences

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big jump in Indiana county jail overcrowding has state lawmakers looking to partially roll back a nearly decade-old criminal sentencing overhaul and let judges send more people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons. An Indiana House committee voted this past week in favor of a proposal dropping the state’s requirement […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Capital Punishment#Murder#Ap#The Justice Department#Sgt#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business. The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years. The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

New NYPD leader makes history

New York City’s new mayor says he picked Keechant Sewell as the city's first female police commissioner partly because of her poise in handling a mock crisis he threw at her in the interview process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Crash lands Owensboro teen in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro teen is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase and crashing into a ditch. According to Kentucky State Police, at about 8:30 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was patrolling US 60 East when he saw an SUV going 90 miles-per-hour in a 55 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an underground accident in southern Indiana. The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois. The information was released by Clark Cottom, the sheriff in Sullivan County. No other details have been released. The federal […]
OAKTOWN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WEHT/WTVW

200,000 new COVID cases confirmed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials add that 444 Illinoisans have died from the coronavirus since the end of 2021. IDPH currently reports a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  They […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Head on crash with semi claims the life of Evansville man

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – An Evansville man is dead after a head on crash with a semi truck. It happened along I-64 near the 96 mile-marker just before 9:30 a.m Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, a van was heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For several weeks, OPD have been searching for a missing Owensboro teen. The last anyone saw of 14-year-old Alina Bartolon was Christmas Eve. Joining police efforts, the community continues their search for Alina. A group of Owensboro residents met at Smothers Park Saturday morning before visiting several neighborhoods, looking for any […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy