Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says he’ll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges.

Illinois is not a death penalty state, but Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe says the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances. Rowe says he’ll also pursue the request for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan of Bourbonnais.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with fatally shooting Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounding her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.

