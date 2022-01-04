ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

2022 Outlook/Forecast

Cover picture for the articleRebuilding America Starts With Rock. As 2021 becomes 2022, the aggregates industry is looking forward with great optimism. The passage of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – a once-in-a-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill – will do that. While the IIJA no doubt signals a...

First Look – January 2022

United States Lime & Minerals Reports Strong Quarter. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. reported revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $52.3 million, compared to $43.7 million in the third quarter 2020, an increase of $8.6 million, or 19.6%. LafargeHolcim Acquires Marshall Concrete Products. LafargeHolcim in the United...
Construction Spending Ticks Up in November; Highways Down

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that construction spending during November 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,625.9 billion, 0.4% (±1.0%) above the revised October estimate of $1,618.8 billion. The November figure is 9.3% (±1.2%) above the November 2020 estimate of $1,487.2 billion. During the...
4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
Winter storm alert: Murphy declares emergency, schools delay openings

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday the he was declaring a state of emergency, effective 10 p.m. in preparation for winter storm that is expected to drop up to six inches of snow on much of the state. The announcement came in a live-streamed briefing. School districts in the coverage area of The Coast Star [Monmouth County] and The Ocean Star [Ocean County] have posted plans for delayed opening on Friday morning.
A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
Can US Cash in on Reshoring Manufacturing Opportunities?

Faced with an increasingly vulnerable global supply chain, manufacturers are building greater logistical resilience both through reshoring and nearshoring their operations, experts said. The reshoring of manufacturing operations to the U.S. from overseas and foreign direct investment (FDI) created 160,649 manufacturing jobs during 2020, according to Harry Moser, president of...
Carmeuse Americas Acquires Schlegel Sand and Gravel

Carmeuse Americas has acquired 100% of the equity of Schlegel Sand and Gravel from Mark and Matt Schlegel. Schlegel Sand and Gravel, located in Lansing, Mich., services the Michigan construction market. Yves Willems, president and CEO of Carmeuse, stated, “By acquiring Schlegel Sand and Gravel, Carmeuse expands its geographical reach...
Top Stories of 2021

Jan. 6, 2022 – There were certainly a lot of blockbuster stories in 2021. None bigger than passage of the new infrastructure bill. But interestingly, that was not the most read story on Rock Products’ website. Here is a list of the stories that made the biggest impact on our readers. You will note mergers and acquisitions get people’s attention. Well, buckle up, we are going to see a lot more of that in 2022.
Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

Hollywood's jetset once crowded the shores of the Salton Sea, a then-idyllic southern California playground for the wealthy. Today, it is desolate and depressed -- the evaporating water leaving behind dead shellfish, dust and chemicals that irritate the airways. But also lithium. The increasingly valuable metal, whose supply is concentrated in a few global pockets, is vital for the rechargeable batteries expected to cleanly power the cars and homes of our polluted planet's future. "This is definitely the largest known (reserve) here in North America," says Jim Turner, chief operating officer of Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), pointing to the desert horizon of the so-called "Lithium Valley."
CDC, KDHE enforcing new COVID-19 vaccine expansions authorized by FDA

WICHITA (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are endorsing three new expansions for COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, which have also been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The three changes include the following: Reduce the waiting period to receive a booster from six […]
Massachusetts exodus: people are leaving the Commonwealth in record numbers, fewer people moving in

Massachusetts ranked seventh on the list of states people moved out of the most last year, up from eighth in 2020. A recent study by United Van Lines has revealed that not only are fewer people moving to the Bay State, but they are also fleeing in record numbers. The billion-dollar company is a worldwide leader in domestic and international moving and/or relocation services.
