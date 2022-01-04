Albany DA expected to drop groping complaint against Cuomo: report

ALBANY (1010 WINS) -- The Albany County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly expected to dismiss a criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with forcible touching.

The Times Union reported Tuesday that the Albany DA will likely drop the complaint, which stemmed from an allegation made by Brittany Commisso, a former aide who accused the then-governor of groping her at the Executive Mansion in December 2020.

Cuomo was schedule to appear for the first time in Albany City Court this Friday to face the misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors met with Commisso on Monday and informed her they planned not to move forward with the case, partly because it was filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office without the knowledge of the Albany DA’s office, according to the report.

Commisso’s attorney, Brian D. Premo, told the Times Union in a statement that he can only “confirm my client had no control over the filing or prosecution of criminal charges.”

“She had no authority or voice in those decisions,” Premo said. “The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course.”

Last month, district attorneys in Westchester and Nassau counties said they wouldn’t pursue criminal charges against Cuomo over allegations made by other women.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor last August, has denied the allegations.

On Monday, Cuomo attorney Elkan Abramowitz said the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had closed its probe into the ex-governor's alleged mishandling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths without filing charges.