A 1,000-point scorer, a hat-trick scoring hockey player and three top hoopsters; vote for Post-Crescent athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Lizzie Steingraber of New London girls basketball won last week’s poll with 5,629 votes out of 9,321 total.

If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

The Post-Crescent

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

