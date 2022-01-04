ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Is Afraid of Cockroaches, and Her Favorite Movie Is “Fight Club”

foreveraltoona.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAREN MORRIS played a game of “21 Questions”, and we found out some interesting things. 3. What’s one thing you hope to do in 2022? “I hope to NOT fall on stage.”. 6. Favorite...

www.foreveraltoona.com

wivr1017.com

Maren Morris To Release New Song On Friday

Maren Morris will release a new song called “Circles Around This Town” on Friday (January 7th). She shared the news on social media earlier this week simply writing, “get lost, get found. Circles Around This Town out Friday.” This will be the first taste of new music off Maren's upcoming album.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Maren Morris’ Song Hayes Must Have Been A Cat or Dog in Past Life and She Teases New Music

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
Maren Morris
Stereogum

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Maren Morris is ready to roll out her third LP. We don’t have a title or release date yet, but the Nashville pop-country star has unveiled the lead single from her follow-up to 2019’s excellent GIRL. It’s called “Circles Around This Town,” and it returns her to the car fixation that yielded bangers like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.” Morris calls it her most autobiographical song to date, centering on her move from Texas to Nashville nine years ago. She wrote it with her husband and frequent duet partner Ryan Hurd plus “The Bones” co-writer Jimmy Robbins and pop songwriter extraordinaire Julia Michaels.
MUSIC
The Tennessean

Maren Morris Releases New Single And Video, 'Circles Around This Town'

"Pedal down, 2022." Maren Morris posted the statement to social media on December 22. It was regarding her now just-released latest single and video for her new track, "Circles Around This Town." The song has a triple meaning: it's a recollection of her journey from Dallas' suburbs to Music City, an honest remembrance of her rise to country music stardom, plus a reminder to maintain one's mental health in the midst of maintaining a work-life balance. ...
CELEBRITIES
987thebull.com

Maren Morris Details Geeking Out Over Meeting Amy Poehler

Maren Morris is already planning for a busy 2022. She released a new song “Circles Around This Town” today and stopped by The Bobby Bones Show virtually to discuss her new music. The new song was written by Morris, her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, and Jimmy Robins....
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Maren Morris On New Music and the Most Important Lesson She’s Learned So Far In Her Career (And Life)

Maren Morris called in to chat with Jackson Blue this afternoon on Country 102.5 about her brand new song “Circles Around This Town.” They talked about finding inner confidence, the pros and cons of the singing competition TV shows, and the most important lesson she’s learned so far in her career – amongst other things. Check out their full conversation below:
TV SHOWS
