There are some things you just don’t do in Communist and authoritarian countries. Not letting the supreme chancellor, er, President, who has introduced plenty of opponents to their gravestone, score on half a dozen one-timers is one of them but there is video of a men’s league goalie just stuffing Vladimir Putin. More Pittsburgh Penguins execs are rumored to be on their way to the Vancouver Canucks to work with Jim Rutherford. And Kris Letang wants to play until he’s 40, at least.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO