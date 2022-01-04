ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Admirals website redirects to Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team (WFT), in the NFL, announced that on 2-22-22 they will rebrand to a new team name.

There has been speculation on when and what the team name will be for the Washington Football Team.

The WFT said that they will not be the Wolves or RedWolves because of trademark issues.

After some research, a potential name for the WFT is the Admirals. A link to the Washington Admirals redirects to the WFT website. You can try it here

The WFT was once called the ‘Redskins’ but changed to the WFT in July of 2020.

