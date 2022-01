LORAIN — Lorain County Community College honored 70 graduates of its nursing program this month during the recent virtual nurses pinning ceremony at LCCC. The class included 62 graduates from the main campus and 10 from the LCCC Bowling Green State University Firelands campus. Two graduates — Mia West, of Monroeville, and Madison Van Dine — were named as the Florence Nightingale Student Nurse Award for Nursing Excellence winners. LCCC nursing faculty voted on the winners for the award, which is given to a student at each location who demonstrates excellence in the clinical area caring for patients and as an emerging professional.

LORAIN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO