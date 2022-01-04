Why Elevator Pitches Are a Thing of the Past (and What to Do Instead)

With leaving a job becoming a trending topic over the last few months, some may have wondered if it is time for them to move on from their current position. This could be a simple whim because quitting is a conversational item at the moment. Or, this thought process could be a symptom of something more. With jobs being such an integral part of everyday life, they have a wide reaching impact on the mental or emotional state of a person. A job can be unacceptable for a variety of reasons, some of them stronger than others. When these reasons present themselves, it is important to evaluate whether or not they are substantial enough to walk away from a career or paycheck. In many cases, waiting around for a change to take place may not be a wise decision. Author Tim Ferriss spoke to this, “Someday is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”

