NHL

4 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/4/22

By Austin Swaim
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his...

www.numberfire.com

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Colorado State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Nathan Mackinnon
Victor Hedman
Cale Makar
Joonas Korpisalo
Roman Josi
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Erik Karlsson
#Fantasy Sports#Target#Nba#Center#Blackhawks#The San Jose Sharks#The Detroit Red Wings#The Boston Bruins
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Matt Nagy News

On Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that the Chicago Bears reportedly made a decision on head coach Matt Nagy. NFL insider Boomer Esiason reported the Bears told Matt Nagy he will not return next season. “I’ve been told that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not be returning,” Esiason said on WFAN this morning. He knows. That came through a very tight and good source.”
NFL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL

