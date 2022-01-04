ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicki Lawrence Shares Betty White’s ‘Sweet’ Final Word

 date 2022-01-04
Betty White died on New Year’s Eve at 99, and now her former “Mama’s Family” co-star Vicki Lawrence has revealed her last word.

Page Six spoke with Lawrence, who says she was told White called out her husband Allen Ludden’s name just before she died.

Lawrence explained it was their friend Carol Burnett, on whose variety show “Mama’s Family” originated as a sketch in the ‘70s, who relayed the information about White’s final moments.

Vicki said, “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.’”

She continued, “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Lawrence continued, “How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

White’s rep told Page Six they were not aware of the icon’s last word.

Betty and Allen were married from 1963 until he died in 1981 after a battle with stomach cancer. She had once told James Lipton on “Inside the Actor’s Studio” that should heaven exist, she would hope to hear God say at the pearly gates, "Come on in, Betty. Here's Allen."

Since White’s death less than three weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday, many famous friends and former co-stars have shared their memories of Betty. Vicki told Page Six, “You didn’t really work with her, you just had a good time. Carol called it ‘playing in the sandbox,’ and I think that’s exactly what it was. Betty was just the perfect playmate. And I have to say this, she was incredibly professional. I don’t remember her ever not being prepared or ever messing up her lines.”

Lawrence even shared a story about a time Betty was an hour late to set… but had the best excuse.

“She walks in, in a dither, and says, ‘I’m so sorry, but I was driving here and these two golden retrievers come running out into the intersection and they’re obviously lost. I had to pull over and get them.’” White made sure the pups got home safely “because that’s what Betty would do.”

“Extra” recently caught up with Matt Asner, son of Betty’s “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-star Ed Asner, as well as Marc Cherry, who wrote for the “Golden Girls.” They also shared their favorite memories of Betty. Watch!

