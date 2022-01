The U.S. hasn’t seen a women’s singles figure skater reach the Olympic podium since Sasha Cohen at Torino 2006. Alysa Liu looks to change that. At 13 years old, Liu became the youngest-ever national champion when she won the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She proved her victory was no fluke at the following year’s nationals, when she topped silver medalist Mariah Bell by more than ten points in the combined total and claimed a second gold. Liu scored a personal best this past September, earning 219.24 points at the CS Lombardia Trophy.

