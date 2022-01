This is a sad and tragic story that, once again, indicates two things: Cops ain’t s** and Black women are still unprotected. On December 12, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found unconscious in her Bridgeport, Connecticut, apartment after she had been on a date with an older white man she met on the Bumble online dating app. The man, who has yet to be identified, called the police to report Smith-Field’s condition, but sadly, she later died days before Christmas.

