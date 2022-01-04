ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film celebrating Betty White to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beGTn_0dcSMlg900

Editor’s note: This story has been updated following the death of Betty White on Dec. 31, 2021.

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – Betty White had planned to celebrate her 100th birthday in January with nationwide screenings of a film celebrating her life. The acting legend died on Dec. 31, but the show will go on, producers say.

The former “Golden Girls” star had invited fans to see “Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” at almost 900 theaters across the country on Jan. 17.

Film screenings will now be held in memory of the prolific comedian at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on the 17th.

Photos: Betty White through the years

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,”  the film’s producers, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, said in a statement obtained by The Hill .

The special celebration takes a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home, and as she lends her voice as an advocate for animals. It will also feature some of White’s moments from “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Celebrities respond to death of TV legend Betty White

The film also features appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and others.

Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Betty White
Person
Jay Leno
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Girls#Film Star#Wjw#Fathomevents Com
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

827
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy