Tulsa, OK

Woman arrested after throwing puppy at officer, Oklahoma police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) — A puppy is recovering after it was dragged and kicked by an Oklahoma woman, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called about a dog being abused.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy, and when they tried to stop the abuse, the witnesses said, the woman threatened them.

The woman was later identified as Sarah Powell.

“Powell was argumentative and then tossed the puppy at the officer,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The officer caught the puppy, which had suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and cuts on its feet and stomach. It was taken to the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare for treatment.

Police said Powell tried to flee after tossing the dog but was captured and taken into custody.

She was arrested on complaints of cruelty to animals after a former felony conviction, obstructing or interfering with an officer, and threatening an act of violence.

Witnesses at the scene said they planned to adopt the puppy.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

