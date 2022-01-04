ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

CDC recommends Pfizer recipients get booster after 5 months

By Justine Coleman, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwOwD_0dcSMfNn00

( The Hill ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.

The agency endorsed the shorter period after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the reduced timeline on Monday for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The CDC still suggests that Johnson & Johnson and Moderna recipients receive their boosters two months and six months, respectively, after completing the primary series.

The CDC also suggested moderately and severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds get an additional dose about a month after their second shot, aligning their recommendations for the age group with immunocompromised adults.

Sacramento County sees highest COVID-19 case rate of pandemic

“Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC’s advisory panel is slated to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to recommend boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds after the FDA expanded access to the extra doses among young teens.

The agencies’ moves to broaden eligibility for booster doses come as the omicron variant has sparked a rapid uptick in cases across the country.

Daily infections have more than tripled in two weeks, according to data from The New York Times , but experts say hospitalizations, which have risen at a lower rate of 41% in the past two weeks, are a better indication of omicron’s severity.

While vaccinated people still have protection against the highly transmissible strain, the omicron variant has driven more breakthrough cases. But research has shown booster doses provide much stronger protection, prompting health officials to extend access to boosters in recent months, including to all adults and 16- and 17-year-olds.

With the CDC’s recommendations, immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds are the only ones in the age group eligible for a booster, as children return to school after the holiday break amid a surge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to the highest levels since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday. The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults to get their shots to protect those around them, said Dr. […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
FOX40

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Weather#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Johnson Johnson#Omicron#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX40

Amid pandemic, just 25% of students took statewide tests

California’s Department of Education said Friday that only 25% of students took statewide assessment tests in 2020-21 as schools scrambled to administer the exams in the midst of the pandemic. The low participation rate makes it impossible to know the full extent of learning loss statewide during a year when most of California’s classrooms were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise throughout Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout Stanislaus County is also leading to more people being hospitalized.  “We are working with the hospital community and monitoring what their situation is,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Services spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur. Kaur said officials are keeping an eye on the rising number […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
MIAMI, FL
FOX40

Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California surge in coronavirus cases has shut down schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters, teachers and health care workers but officials are hoping it will be short-lived. “My hope is that, you know, by the time we get to February, we’re on the downside of seeing that massive amount […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

CalCare: What’s inside California’s free healthcare plan proposal?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed bill and state constitutional amendment to create a free universal healthcare system in the state was officially unveiled in Sacramento on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1400 would establish universal healthcare under the name CalCare, providing “comprehensive universal single-payer health care coverage.” The amendment goes on to detail how the system […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy