Missouri lawmaker from St. Charles County resigning to serve private sector

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Rep. Justin Hill has announced he is resigning from his elected position. The representative served Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, Dardenne Prairie, and Wentzville.

Hill explains in his resignation letter that he has been deeply involved in state policy development at the national level for some time. He says late last year he realized the best way to continue these efforts over the long term is to step down from public office and continue his efforts in the private sector.

Hill says he and his family are moving to Florida where he will build a consulting business and continue to advance public policy across the country.

He thanked his family and constituents. He also says he was grateful for those who pledge their support for his candidacy for the Missouri Senate.

He says he is confident that the candidate St. Charles County citizens will elect for the senate will work towards shrinking Missouri government and protecting the rights of all Missourians.

Hill also served as a uniformed officer, undercover narcotics detective. His last day in office will be January 5, 2022.

